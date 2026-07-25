Chinese Ambassador Unveils Three-Point Strategy to Boost Thai Trade and Industrial Ties

Ambassador Zhang Jianwei has called for deeper supply-chain integration and shared high-tech growth at the Thailand–China Cooperation Expo 2026.
China’s Ambassador to Thailand, H.E. Zhang Jianwei, has outlined a three-point strategic vision to elevate economic and trade relations between Bangkok and Beijing during a key address at the Thailand–China Cooperation Expo 2026.
Speaking at a networking reception at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani on 24 July, Ambassador Zhang highlighted the expo as a crucial mechanism for aligning business goals, enhancing industrial connectivity, and forging shared consensus between the two nations.
The event was attended by high-level dignitaries, including Thai Minister of Education Prasert Jantararuangtong, alongside key leadership from the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce.
Ambassador Zhang highlighted the recent official visit of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to Beijing, where both nations reaffirmed their commitment to deepening strategic ties.
Pointing to discussions between PM Anutin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the ambassador stressed the need to accelerate high-profile infrastructure links—most notably the Thailand–China Railway and the broader China–Laos–Thailand rail network—while expanding bilateral projects into artificial intelligence, aerospace, and clean energy.
To translate these high-level diplomatic agreements into tangible economic gains, Ambassador Zhang proposed three core pillars for future cooperation:
Sharing Opportunities from China's High-Quality Growth: Urging Thai enterprises to actively tap into China’s vast domestic market, the envoy noted that Beijing's push toward green tech, digital expansion, and smart manufacturing creates prime entry points for high-quality Thai goods and services.
Integrating Industrial and Supply Chains: Emphasising complementary economic strengths, the ambassador urged Chinese firms operating locally to adopt an "In Thailand, For Thailand" approach. He called on Chinese businesses to integrate into the domestic ecosystem, train local talent, and generate skilled employment, whilst encouraging Thai firms to leverage Chinese technological innovation to boost global competitiveness.
Building an Open and Inclusive Ecosystem: Calling for sustainable, socially responsible investment, the envoy pressed both business sectors to foster trust through concrete, mutually beneficial outcomes that deliver visible gains to the public in both countries.
Ambassador Zhang concluded by reaffirming that the expo will continue to act as a vital bridge for trade, consensus, and shared prosperity.
The Thailand–China Cooperation Expo 2026 concludes its final day on 25 July, with organisers inviting investors, entrepreneurs, and the public to explore new joint ventures and technological innovations designed to secure long-term regional growth.