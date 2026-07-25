Chinese Ambassador Unveils Three-Point Strategy to Boost Thai Trade and Industrial Ties

Ambassador Zhang Jianwei has called for deeper supply-chain integration and shared high-tech growth at the Thailand–China Cooperation Expo 2026.

China’s Ambassador to Thailand, H.E. Zhang Jianwei, has outlined a three-point strategic vision to elevate economic and trade relations between Bangkok and Beijing during a key address at the Thailand–China Cooperation Expo 2026.

Speaking at a networking reception at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani on 24 July, Ambassador Zhang highlighted the expo as a crucial mechanism for aligning business goals, enhancing industrial connectivity, and forging shared consensus between the two nations.

The event was attended by high-level dignitaries, including Thai Minister of Education Prasert Jantararuangtong, alongside key leadership from the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce.







Ambassador Zhang highlighted the recent official visit of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to Beijing, where both nations reaffirmed their commitment to deepening strategic ties.

Pointing to discussions between PM Anutin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the ambassador stressed the need to accelerate high-profile infrastructure links—most notably the Thailand–China Railway and the broader China–Laos–Thailand rail network—while expanding bilateral projects into artificial intelligence, aerospace, and clean energy.

