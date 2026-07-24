Thai and US foreign ministers hold bilateral talks on security, economy and regional issues

During the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Manila, the Republic of the Philippines, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held bilateral talks with Marco Antonio Rubio, Secretary of State of the United States.

Both sides reaffirmed the long-standing alliance and strategic partnership between Thailand and the United States, while expressing their commitment to strengthening comprehensive cooperation.

Key areas discussed included military and security cooperation, efforts to combat online scams, and the strengthening of economic partnership between the two countries.

The two sides also supported efforts to conclude trade negotiations at the earliest opportunity for mutual benefit.

They exchanged views on regional developments, particularly the Thailand-Cambodia situation and developments in Myanmar, where Thailand has played an important role in efforts to help bring Myanmar back into engagement with ASEAN under the bloc’s Five-Point Consensus.