Sihasak says Thai-Cambodian dialogue stalled after Cambodia takes dispute to UNCLOS

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow has said the door to Thai-Cambodian talks is currently “closed”, after Cambodia chose to take its dispute into the dispute-settlement mechanism under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, or UNCLOS.

He said the move has left talks on the land boundary unable to move forward, while stressing that Thailand remains committed to resolving issues through bilateral negotiations.

Speaking in Beijing while accompanying Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on an official visit to the People’s Republic of China, Sihasak said Thailand had discussed regional security issues with the Chinese side, particularly the suppression of scammer networks and transnational crime.

He said these problems were linked to several countries and required cooperation from neighbours, including Myanmar, Cambodia and China, in order to address them systematically through law enforcement, anti-human trafficking measures, anti-money laundering efforts and action against transnational criminal networks.

On Thai-Cambodian relations, Sihasak said China had expressed readiness to help facilitate the restoration of ties between the two countries.

However, Thailand has insisted that any solution should begin with bilateral dialogue, which it sees as the most appropriate mechanism.

At present, he said, talks cannot proceed because Cambodia has chosen to bring the dispute into the UNCLOS dispute-settlement process instead of holding direct negotiations.