OR reviews overseas growth strategy as Cambodia sales plunge

Three-stage plan for Cambodia

ML Peekthong acknowledged that the Cambodian operation was facing serious difficulties and could no longer be managed under the same approach used in the past.

OR has therefore set out a three-stage response. The first involves a comprehensive assessment of the investment, covering its financial position, risks and prospects for recovery.

The second stage would focus on cutting costs and restructuring the operation to keep it viable if the company determines that a recovery remains possible.

Under the final stage, OR would consider a systematic withdrawal if conditions deteriorated to the point where the business could no longer continue. Such a move would be intended to limit longer-term risks and minimise further losses.

The company had aimed to reach a conclusion on its Cambodia investment during the first half of 2026 to prevent prolonged uncertainty from affecting its wider portfolio.

Although Cambodia contributes only about 2-3% of OR’s total revenue, Peekthong said any decision to scale back or withdraw would carry broader strategic significance by demonstrating the company’s focus on investment quality and proactive risk management.

OR maintains extensive Cambodian network

As of the first quarter, OR’s Cambodian network comprised 91 PTT Stations, 136 Café Amazon outlets, 44 7-Eleven and Jiffy convenience stores, and five fuel terminals. Its fuel sales totalled 46 million litres during the period.

The company also maintains major overseas operations in the Philippines and Laos.

In the Philippines, OR operated 170 PTT Stations, six Café Amazon outlets and two fuel terminals, with quarterly sales of 403 million litres.

Its Lao business comprised 60 PTT Stations, 113 Café Amazon outlets, four FIT Auto branches, seven fuel terminals and two convenience stores, with sales of 70 million litres.

Revenue from OR’s overseas sales and services rose by 5.46 billion baht, or 64.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2025, supported by a 146-million-litre increase in total sales volume and higher average selling prices in line with global oil prices.

The improvement was driven mainly by stronger wholesale diesel sales in the Philippines.

Sales in Laos declined, particularly for diesel in the retail and commercial markets, because of limited domestic supplies linked to conflict in the Middle East. Cambodian sales also weakened across most product categories, led by aviation fuel, while Café Amazon sales fell as the number of branches in Cambodia decreased.

Source: Bangkokbiznews