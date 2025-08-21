PTT OR Reassesses Cambodia Investments Amid Border Tensions

PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (PTT OR) is reviewing its business plan in Cambodia after recent border tensions and civil unrest have significantly impacted sales.

The situation has led to a rise in nationalism and boycotts of foreign goods, putting pressure on the company's retail outlets, including PTT petrol stations and its Café Amazon coffee shops.

Wilaiwan Kanjanakanti, OR' senior executive vice president for Finance, stated that despite the tensions, the company's overall performance in the first half of the year was strong.

The border issues, which lasted for only ten days in the second quarter, had a minimal impact on the company's operations in Thailand.

The company continues to operate as normal in border provinces, but is taking extra precautions and providing support to local dealers, while hoping for a quick return to normalcy.

In Cambodia, however, the situation has sparked a wave of nationalism, leading to a boycott of Thai brands and a slump in sales.

According to Wilaiwan, while some Cambodian dealers have expressed interest in rebranding to a local name to mitigate the nationalist sentiment, the number of such requests remains small.

She added that while dealers can rebrand if their contract allows it, any breach of contract would incur a penalty.