PTT Launches Major Restructuring Programme Targeting 110,000 Million Baht Cash Generation

Thailand's energy conglomerate PTT has outlined an ambitious restructuring programme designed to bolster its financial resilience whilst positioning the company for sustainable growth amid challenging economic conditions.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, Kongkrapan Intarajang, PTT's chief executive and president, detailed the company's comprehensive strategy centred on strengthening core hydrocarbon operations whilst diversifying into clean energy technologies and strategic partnerships.

The restructuring aims to generate EBITDA improvements of over 10,000 million baht this year through cost reduction initiatives, with PTT targeting cash flows of 38,000 million baht in 2025 and 77,000 million baht in 2026—totalling more than 110,000 million baht over the two-year period.

"With our vision of 'PTT Strong Together with Thai Society and Growing Globally with Sustainability', we recognise the necessity to restructure our internal organisation to strengthen PTT from within," said Kongkrapan. "We must enhance capabilities in businesses where we excel, whilst seeking partners to support areas where we lack expertise."

Strategic Initiatives Drive Transformation

The energy giant's transformation strategy encompasses three key timeframes, beginning with immediate non-hydrocarbon business restructuring through three core initiatives:

P1 & D1 Supply Chain Optimisation targets revenue increases of 5,800 million baht annually by 2030, with this year's goal set at 4,325 million baht.

MissionX Operational Excellence aims to boost revenues by 30,000 million baht per year by 2027, with a current target of 10,000 million baht for this year.