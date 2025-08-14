PTT Q2 Profit Plummets 40% on Petrochemical and Refining Woes

PTT, Thailand's state-owned energy conglomerate, has announced a significant drop in its second-quarter profits for 2025.

The company's net profit fell by nearly 40% to 21.5 billion baht, a sharp decline from the 35.5 billion baht recorded in the same period last year.

This downturn was largely attributed to a weaker performance in its core petrochemical and refining businesses.

The company's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at 78.8 billion baht, a decrease of 31.7% from the 115.3 billion baht in Q2 2024.

According to a company statement, the decline was driven by several key factors. The petroleum exploration and production segment saw a dip in performance due to lower average selling prices and sales volumes, which were compounded by higher operating expenses.

