PTT Crowned No. 1 Company in Thailand and No. 2 in Southeast Asia for Second Consecutive Year by Fortune Magazine

PTT's strategy focuses on its core Hydrocarbon business to build energy security for the nation and drive growth alongside greenhouse gas reduction. This includes seeking new energy sources for the country through our petroleum exploration and production business, which is also experiencing strong international growth. We are maximizing value in the LNG business, aiming to become a regional LNG trading hub and enhancing the competitiveness of our petrochemical and refining businesses. We are also adjusting our Non-Hydrocarbon business portfolio, ensuring that ventures are attractive and that PTT has the 'Right to Play' or inherent strengths and strong partners while avoiding risks from highly competitive industries. Furthermore, the PTT Group prioritizes sustainability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, targeting Net Zero by 2050. This is pursued through integrated efforts across the PTT Group, including studying the feasibility of applying Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) technology and developing a CCS Hub Model to support the reduction of emissions from the Group's operations and domestic industries, with potential for future regional expansion. We are also actively seeking opportunities in the hydrogen business for the industrial sector, supplying low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia and applying them in power generation as a model for commercial expansion. Additionally, the PTT Group is accelerating efforts to build internal strength and create added value through collaboration on key projects, elevating Operational Excellence to boost competitiveness with concrete plans and goals. We are leveraging digital technology and AI to enhance operational efficiency, thereby elevating profitability. We are also reinforcing our strength by strictly adhering to financial and investment discipline, as well as efficiently managing cash flow liquidity within the group. We uphold business practices with transparency and Good Governance, looking after all stakeholders in a balanced manner, generating appropriate returns, and improving the quality of life for Thai society to create sustainable value for society and our shareholders."

Fortune Magazine is a globally recognized and trusted business, economic, and financial publication. It first began ranking the world's 500 leading companies (Fortune Global 500) in 1955. The Fortune Southeast Asia 500 was launched in 2024 to serve as a benchmark of success, showcasing the performance, growth, trends, and direction of businesses in the region while creating opportunities for market expansion. This, in turn, will be another driving force for stronger global economic growth.