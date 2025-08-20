Thailand Appoints New Petroleum Committee

Thailand's Cabinet has approved the appointment of five new members to the Petroleum Committee, effective from August 19, 2025.

This decision follows the resignations and term expirations of previous members.

The new committee, which includes experts from both the public and private sectors, will be responsible for advising the Energy Minister on a range of crucial issues.

Its duties are outlined in the Petroleum Act of 1971 and its amendments, and include advising on petroleum concessions, approving land ownership for concessionaires, and negotiating the price of domestically produced natural gas.

The newly appointed members are: