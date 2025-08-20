Thailand Appoints New Petroleum Committee

Thailand's Cabinet has approved the appointment of five new members to the Petroleum Committee, effective from August 19, 2025.
This decision follows the resignations and term expirations of previous members.
The new committee, which includes experts from both the public and private sectors, will be responsible for advising the Energy Minister on a range of crucial issues.
Its duties are outlined in the Petroleum Act of 1971 and its amendments, and include advising on petroleum concessions, approving land ownership for concessionaires, and negotiating the price of domestically produced natural gas.
The newly appointed members are:
PTTEP takes full control of Erawan gas field
In a separate but related development, the Cabinet approved a major consolidation in the country's energy sector.
It gave the green light for PTTEP Energy Development to acquire the 40% stake held by MP G2 (Thailand) in the Erawan natural gas field (Block G1/61).
This transfer makes PTTEP the sole operator and concessionaire of the field, a move that is expected to streamline decision-making and accelerate the development of the gas field.
According to the Cabinet, the consolidation will help meet the nation’s current energy needs more efficiently without affecting government revenues from royalties or petroleum taxes.
The Petroleum Committee had previously recommended the transfer, concluding that PTTEP possessed all the necessary qualifications to operate the field independently.