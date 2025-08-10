KTB, ADVANC, OR join forces to launch “Click Bank” virtual bank

KTB has informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) that it, along with partners ADVANC and OR, received approval from the Finance Minister on June 19, 2025, to establish a virtual bank.

Following the approval, the consortium began preparations to comply with all legal and regulatory requirements, including setting up a public limited company to apply for a virtual banking licence. The aim is to launch the virtual bank service by 2026.

On July 9, 2025, KTB and its partners jointly established Thai Trinity Holding Co., Ltd. (HoldCo) with registered capital of 50 million baht, fully paid-up and divided into five million ordinary shares at a par value of 10 baht each.