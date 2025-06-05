SCB X and KTB gear up for virtual bank launch, awaiting official license decision

Two major business groups, SCB X and Krungthai Bank (KTB), are preparing to enter the virtual banking sector despite the ongoing challenges posed by the current economic environment. The Finance Ministry is set to announce the list of companies granted virtual bank licenses soon, and both banks are poised to become key players in this emerging market.

Arthid Nanthawithaya, CEO of SCB X Plc, acknowledged that while the bank has not yet received official confirmation about being awarded the license, it is fully prepared to proceed.

He emphasized that SCB X has already made significant preparations, including setting up the necessary infrastructure, technology, and operational systems, in anticipation of receiving the license.

However, he also pointed out that the economic conditions will need to be considered before proceeding further, as these conditions could impact the ability to fully accelerate business operations.