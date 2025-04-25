ASEAN Fintech Landscape Evolves as Thailand Embraces Virtual Banking

The fintech landscape across ASEAN is experiencing significant transformation, with established hubs like Singapore and Indonesia continuing their rapid expansion whilst Thailand works to maintain its competitive position through strategic regulation and ecosystem development.

Speaking at a recent Money20/20 event, Scarlett Sieber, chief strategy and growth officer, acknowledged Thailand's regulatory efforts but pointed to Singapore's early leadership in establishing itself as a fintech hub through robust government partnerships.

"The significant presence of various Thai governing bodies at Money20/20 is a really great testament to Thailand's commitment," Sieber noted.

She highlighted the increasing engagement of Thai regulators, including those from the insurance sector, at industry platforms as critical for progress.

Thai banks have dramatically increased their participation at fintech events, with representation nearly doubling at this year's Money20/20.

"We have not just Thai banks, but nearly 105 banks from across the region, with a lot more Thai banks here," Sieber observed.

The country's burgeoning startup scene was showcased through a pitch competition featuring 20 Thai companies with "global reach and global potential."

Sieber emphasised that successful fintech ecosystems require all elements working together: regulation, established banks, fintech companies, emerging startups, and crucially, investment to fuel growth.

