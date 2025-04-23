Asia\'s Cross-Border Payments Set to Surge to $23.8tn by 2032, Study Reveals

Asia-Pacific's cross-border payments volume is projected to nearly double by 2032, reaching $23.8 trillion, up from $12.8 trillion in 2024.

This is according to a new joint report from Money20/20 and FXC Intelligence, revealed on Tuesday.

This expansion outpaces the global average and is forecast to increase the region's share of global cross-border flows to 36.8% by 2032.

The report, "How Will Asia's Money Move in the Future? 2025's View of 2035," draws on market analysis and insights from over 100 industry stakeholders.

It examines the trends, technologies, innovations, and policy shifts anticipated to shape Asia's cross-border payments landscape over the next decade.

Key findings reveal that a significant 88% of stakeholders consider interoperability "very or extremely important" for Asia's payment future.

Real-time payment systems are expected to lead this development (66%), followed by digital wallets (59%).

The study also highlights consumer habits (79%), regulatory policy (86%), and technological innovation (79%) as the primary factors influencing future infrastructure.

Furthermore, 91% of fintech leaders believe partnerships will be crucial in shaping this infrastructure.

