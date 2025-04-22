Thailand's Central Bank Pushes for Inclusive Digital Finance in ASEAN

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) is championing a bold strategy to foster financial inclusion across ASEAN by embracing open finance principles, a top official declared on Tuesday at the Money20/20 Asia.

BOT deputy governor Roong Mallikamas outlined the central bank's "3 Opens" framework – focusing on open competition, open infrastructure, and open data – as the key to unlocking digital finance opportunities for the region's underserved populations.

Her address was given during her keynote presentation on the critical transition "From Open Finance to an Inclusive Digital Society" in the ASEAN region.

Highlighting the immense potential of ASEAN's burgeoning digital economy, projected to surpass $360 billion by 2025, Roong underscored the persistent challenge of financial exclusion.

"Our region, a vibrant mosaic of economies, presents an unparalleled opportunity for fintech innovation," she stated. "Yet, a significant portion of our population remains unbanked or underbanked. For instance, studies indicate that over 60% of adults in some ASEAN nations lack access to formal financial services."

Roong explained that these barriers often stem from limited data for credit assessment, a lack of transparency, and poor system interoperability, driving up customer acquisition costs for traditional banks.

She argued that fintech firms, with their agility and data-centric approaches, are uniquely positioned to bridge this gap.

Drawing on Thailand's experience, Roong detailed the evolution of their policy objectives, starting with the successful implementation of PromptPay, the national real-time payment system.

