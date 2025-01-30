Bank of Thailand gets tougher on mule accounts with new rules

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has announced a significant escalation in its efforts to combat the use of mule accounts in financial scams.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, deputy governor Roong Mallikamas outlined enhanced preventative measures aimed at making it harder for criminals to exploit these accounts.

Starting Friday (January 31), financial institutions will be prohibited from processing transactions to or from suspected mule accounts. Banks will also be required to immediately notify customers if they are attempting to transfer funds to a potentially fraudulent account.