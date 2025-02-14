Thai emergency decree on cybercrime inspired by Singaporean guidelines

The guidelines also stipulated that financial institutions should send messages to warn customers about abnormalities in their bank account, such as cash withdrawal, change of mobile phones, and disable any transactions with high risk of scamming.

Telecommunication operators, meanwhile, should block SMS from unauthorised aggregators, as well as SMS with malicious URLs, she explained.

She added that customers should be aware of risk from malicious links contained in SMS and emails, and they should be responsible if banks and telecom operators inform them of the risk of scamming.

“All sectors, both service providers and users, banks, telecom operators and regulators, have a duty,” she said.

She added that Thailand would limit cash transfer to lower than Singapore’s 50,000 Singaporean dollars (1.2 million baht) in order to prevent damage.