Carbon Capture and Storage: Thailand\'s Bold Step Towards Net Zero Emissions

Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) technology is rapidly gaining recognition as one of the most crucial solutions for achieving net zero emissions globally, with Thailand positioning itself as an active participant in this revolutionary approach to combating climate change.

The technology, which captures carbon dioxide from industrial sources before it enters the atmosphere, represents a three-stage process: capture, transport, and storage.

This innovative approach is particularly vital for hard-to-abate industries such as steel production, cement manufacturing, and petrochemicals, where traditional emission reduction methods alone are insufficient.

Understanding the Technology

CCS operates through three distinct capture methods. Pre-combustion capture extracts CO₂ before the burning process, typically achieving concentrations of 15-60% by volume. Post-combustion capture, which removes CO₂ after burning with concentrations of 3-20% by volume, is expected to account for over 50% of future projects as industries seek to retrofit existing facilities.

The third method, oxy-fuel combustion, burns fuel with pure oxygen rather than air, creating exhaust gases with high CO₂ concentrations that are easier to capture, though the process requires significant energy for oxygen production.

Direct Air Capture (DAC) represents another frontier, extracting CO₂ directly from the atmosphere at concentrations below 0.04% by volume.

Startups such as Heirloom, Climeworks, and Carbon Engineering are pioneering this technology, attracting investment from major corporations including JP Morgan and Stripe through negative emission carbon credits.