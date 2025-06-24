PTT explores LNG supply deal with 8 Star Alaska to secure Thailand’s energy future

Also in attendance were His Excellency Robert F. Godec, US Ambassador to Thailand (third from right); Sompop Pattanariyankool, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy (second from left); Brendan Duval, CEO of Glenfarne Group (second from right); Adam Prestidge, President of 8 Star Alaska, LLC (far right); and Jaturong Worawitsurawatthana, Senior Executive Vice President, International Trading Business Unit, PTT (far left).
Senior executives from the Ministry of Energy and PTT were also present at the ceremony.
The partnership aims to explore opportunities for long-term LNG supply to support Thailand’s growing energy demand, while expanding the PTT Group’s global LNG business.