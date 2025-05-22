PTT Group collaborates to study low-carbon ammonia fuel for power plants, supporting Net Zero goals

Recently, Dr Buranin Rattanasombat, Chief New Business and Sustainability Officer at PTT Public Company Limited (PTT), presided over a signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the cooperation to study the procurement of low-carbon ammonia as a co-fuel for power plants under the GPSC Group.

The agreement was signed by Worawat Pittayasiri, Chief Executive Officer of Global Power Synergy Public Company Limited (GPSC), and Rathakorn Kampanathsanyakorn, Senior Executive Vice President, Corporate Sustainability at PTT.

This collaboration focuses on exploring the feasibility of sourcing low-carbon ammonia to be used alongside traditional fuels in GPSC’s power plants, aiming to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from electricity generation. The initiative integrates innovation in blending low-carbon fuels at optimal ratios while leveraging PTT Group’s infrastructure capabilities for maximum efficiency.

This partnership reinforces PTT Group’s mission to enhance energy security while balancing the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, driving Thailand toward international sustainability standards and the global Net Zero target.

