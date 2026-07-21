Thailand women chase SEA V Cup glory in Vietnam and Chiang Mai

TUESDAY, JULY 21, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Thailand women chase SEA V Cup glory in Vietnam and Chiang Mai

Thailand joins Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines in the 2026 SEA V Cup, which opens in Hanoi before moving to Chiang Mai for the second leg.

  • Thailand's women's national volleyball team will compete in the two-leg SEA V Cup 2026 tournament.
  • The first leg of the competition will be held in Hanoi, Vietnam, from July 31 to August 2.
  • The second leg will take place in Chiang Mai, Thailand, from August 7–9.
  • Thailand will compete against three other top Southeast Asian teams: Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Thailand’s women’s national volleyball team will return to regional competition at the BYD DMI 6th SEA V Cup 2026, with the opening leg taking place in Hanoi, Vietnam, from July 31 to August 2.

The tournament will then move to Thailand for its second leg at the 700th Anniversary Chiang Mai Stadium from August 7–9.

Four of Southeast Asia’s leading women’s volleyball teams — Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines — will contest the two-leg competition.

Thailand players expected to feature at SEA V Cup 2026

The list supplied appears to be a projected line-up rather than a confirmed SEA V Cup squad. The following players are expected to be among those considered for selection:

  • Setters: Pornpun Guedpard (captain) and Natthanicha Jaisaen
  • Outside hitters: Ajcharaporn Kongyot, Sasipapron Janthawisut, Warisara Seetaloed and Kantima Aekpatcha
  • Opposite: Pimpichaya Kokram
  • Middle blockers: Thatdao Nuekjang, Wimonrat Thanapan, Kaewkalaya Kamulthala and Supawadee Panwilai
  • Liberos: Piyanut Pannoy and Kalyarat Khamwong

Thailand women chase SEA V Cup glory in Vietnam and Chiang Mai


SEA V Cup 2026 women’s live broadcast schedule

First leg: Hanoi, Vietnam

Friday, July 31

  • 3.45pm: Indonesia v Thailand
  • 6.45pm: Vietnam v Philippines

Saturday, August 1

  • 3.45pm: Thailand v Philippines
  • 6.45pm: Indonesia v Vietnam

Sunday, August 2

  • 3.45pm: Philippines v Indonesia
  • 6.45pm: Thailand v Vietnam

Second leg: 700th Anniversary Chiang Mai Stadium

Friday, August 7

  • 12.45pm: Indonesia v Vietnam
  • 4.15pm: Philippines v Thailand

Saturday, August 8

  • 12.45pm: Vietnam v Philippines
  • 4.15pm: Thailand v Indonesia

Sunday, August 9

  • 12.45pm: Philippines v Indonesia
  • 4.15pm: Vietnam v Thailand

Thailand women chase SEA V Cup glory in Vietnam and Chiang Mai


Where to watch the SEA V Cup 2026 live

Thai volleyball supporters can follow the tournament on free-to-air television and online through the following platforms:

  • one31
  • GMM25
  • the oneD app

The Nation Editorial Team

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