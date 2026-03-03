20 women volleyball players killed after US missile strike hits Iran gym

Iran’s local television station Al Mayadeen reported that the United States launched an air strike targeting a gym in the city of Lamerd, in Fars province in southern Iran. The report said the attack killed 20 women volleyball players, amid escalating military conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) issued a statement saying it was shocked and deeply concerned by reports of the deaths of youth volleyball athletes as unrest in the Middle East intensifies.

It expressed its deepest condolences to the victims’ families and to all those affected.