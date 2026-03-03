Brick-red Moon rises tonight in rare total lunar eclipse

Tuesday (March 3, 2026) — Makha Bucha Day — will not be just another full-moon night. Over Thailand, a rare skywatching moment is set to unfold: a total lunar eclipse, with the Moon appearing brick red as it rises in the east.

The eclipse will run from 3.44pm to 9.23pm (Bangkok time), as the Moon gradually moves into Earth’s shadow. The total eclipse phase will take place from 6.04pm to 7.02pm.

For observers in Thailand, the most striking period begins at around 6.23pm, when the Moon rises above the horizon already fully covered by Earth’s umbra. That means the Moon can appear brick red from the moment it first becomes visible — and this dramatic view will last for around 39 minutes, until 7.02pm.

After that, the Moon will slowly re-emerge, looking “bitten” or partially shadowed, before returning to normal.