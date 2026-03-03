Brick-red Moon rises tonight in rare total lunar eclipse

Tuesday (March 3, 2026) — Makha Bucha Day — will not be just another full-moon night. Over Thailand, a rare skywatching moment is set to unfold: a total lunar eclipse, with the Moon appearing brick red as it rises in the east.
The eclipse will run from 3.44pm to 9.23pm (Bangkok time), as the Moon gradually moves into Earth’s shadow. The total eclipse phase will take place from 6.04pm to 7.02pm.
For observers in Thailand, the most striking period begins at around 6.23pm, when the Moon rises above the horizon already fully covered by Earth’s umbra. That means the Moon can appear brick red from the moment it first becomes visible — and this dramatic view will last for around 39 minutes, until 7.02pm.
After that, the Moon will slowly re-emerge, looking “bitten” or partially shadowed, before returning to normal.
Why does the Moon turn red?
A lunar eclipse happens when the Sun, Earth and Moon align in a straight line, with Earth in the middle. Earth’s shadow then falls across the Moon. However, some sunlight is bent (refracted) through Earth’s atmosphere, and much of the shorter-wavelength light scatters away — leaving mostly red-orange light to reach the Moon’s surface.
This produces the “blood moon” effect. In traditional Thai belief, this phenomenon is known as “Rahu swallowing the Moon”.
Where to watch in Thailand
Because the Moon will be low near the horizon, it is best to choose an open area with a clear view to the east, such as a rooftop, viewpoint, seaside location, or wide-open field. Check the weather in advance, as cloud or rain could block visibility. Moonrise times may also vary slightly between provinces.
A total lunar eclipse does not happen often. The next time it will be clearly visible in Thailand is expected on the New Year’s Eve night of December 31, 2028, continuing into January 1, 2029.
What is a lunar eclipse?
A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon move into the same orbital plane, with Earth positioned between the Sun and the Moon. It happens only on a full moon (around the 14th–15th night of the lunar month).
As the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow cast into space, people on Earth will see the Moon gradually become shadowed, until it is fully covered — and then see it “uncover” again as it exits the shadow. In ancient Thai tradition, this event was called “Rahu swallowing the Moon.”
Although the Moon orbits Earth every month, lunar eclipses do not occur at every full moon because the Moon’s orbital plane is tilted by about 5 degrees relative to Earth’s orbital plane. As a result, the Moon often passes above or below Earth’s shadow rather than through it.
On average, lunar eclipses occur at least about twice a year, though visibility depends on geographic location. The date, time and viewing areas can be calculated in advance with high accuracy.
10 quick tips before watching the total lunar eclipse