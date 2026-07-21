Wild elephant causes damage to restaurant near Khao Yai National Park

Panchana Vatanasathien, owner of Penlaos restaurant on Thanarat Road in Mu Si subdistrict, Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima, posted CCTV footage recorded at 9.58pm on Sunday (July 19, 2026).

The footage showed Plai Biang Lek, another well-known wild elephant from Khao Yai National Park, visiting the restaurant for the third time.

This time, however, the damage was greater than before, affecting both the restaurant area and the retail area.

Plai Biang Lek also broke a metal door.

The owner said she was not upset by the incident.