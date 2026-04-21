Khao Yai closes Lam Ta Khong campsite over acute water shortage

Khao Yai National Park has issued an urgent notice announcing the temporary closure of overnight stays at the Lam Ta Khong campsite from April 24 to April 30, as it grapples with a severe water shortage inside the park.
Park authorities said water supplies in the area had fallen to a critical level, particularly around the Lam Ta Khong camping ground, one of the park’s most popular overnight spots.
The main water source used to produce water for daily consumption has become shallow and severely depleted, directly affecting water quality.
Officials said the water had turned increasingly murky and had started to develop an unpleasant smell, making it unhygienic and insufficient for visitor services as well as hindering staff operations in the area.
The park said the temporary suspension of accommodation services at Lam Ta Khong was necessary in order to manage the remaining water resources as efficiently as possible and to prepare for the restoration of the water source so that it can return to normal use.
Authorities added that if the water situation improves or returns to normal before the stated period ends, the park will consider reopening the campsite earlier and will announce any update in advance through its main public communication channels.