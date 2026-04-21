Khao Yai closes Lam Ta Khong campsite over acute water shortage

Khao Yai National Park has issued an urgent notice announcing the temporary closure of overnight stays at the Lam Ta Khong campsite from April 24 to April 30, as it grapples with a severe water shortage inside the park.

Park authorities said water supplies in the area had fallen to a critical level, particularly around the Lam Ta Khong camping ground, one of the park’s most popular overnight spots.

The main water source used to produce water for daily consumption has become shallow and severely depleted, directly affecting water quality.