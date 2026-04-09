Possible “Super El Niño” puts ASEAN on alert for severe heat and drought

Impacts on other parts of the world

For North America, the impacts will vary by region. The western United States may face severe winter storms and flooding later in the year, but once summer arrives, the western and southern parts of the country are likely to experience above-average heat and humidity. At the same time, the phenomenon is expected to reduce hurricane activity in the Atlantic, due to stronger wind shear in the atmosphere.

In South America, northern areas including the Amazon rainforest and northern Brazil are likely to face prolonged drought and intense heatwaves. By contrast, Peru, Ecuador and southeastern South America are expected to see heavy rainfall and severe flooding.

The impacts of a super El Niño are also expected to bring more frequent heatwaves to Europe and Africa. East and central Africa may have to cope with both drought in some areas and shifts in topsoil moisture, while the Horn of Africa and North Africa are likely to face heavy rain and flooding.

Australia and the Oceania region, meanwhile, are expected to experience severe drought and sharply rising temperatures, increasing the risk of major bushfires. Rainfall patterns across the South Pacific islands are also likely to change significantly, which could lead to prolonged drought in some areas.

Nat Johnson, a meteorologist at NOAA, warned that these impacts would affect daily life in every dimension. “These weather and climate impacts will alter crop yields, disease spread, coral bleaching, fisheries, and other components of the Earth system.”

Although forecasting models are broadly aligned on the likelihood of a super El Niño developing, the spring prediction barrier still means there is some uncertainty over just how intense it may become. However, when the world’s most reliable models are sending the same signal, these potential disasters must be taken seriously.

Paul Roundy stressed that we need to look back at the lessons from the events of 1982-83, 1997-98 and 2015-16 in order to understand what may lie ahead. While no two El Niño events are exactly the same, past experience can help in planning to reduce the damage to economies and lives.

The intensity of this warming episode could set a new record on a century scale, serving as a reminder that humanity is facing a major challenge. Monitoring conditions closely and adapting to climate change that is this rapid and severe is no longer simply an option, but a necessity for survival in the age of super El Niño.