Super El Niño threat looms: Thailand and Asean brace for climate shock

The global climate outlook is entering a more fragile phase, as scientists and climate agencies begin warning of a possible El Niño return in 2026, with the risk that it could strengthen significantly later in the year.

Current forecasts do not yet confirm a “super El Niño”, but they do show rising odds of El Niño developing after mid-year.

The World Meteorological Organization said ENSO-neutral conditions were still most likely in the near term, but the probability of El Niño rises to around 40% in May-July, while NOAA said El Niño is likely to emerge in June-August 2026 with a 62% chance. NOAA added that if El Niño forms, there is about a one-in-three chance it could become strong in October-December 2026.

If such a development materialises, it would not be merely another natural fluctuation. It could become a major risk multiplier on top of the broader climate crisis already affecting Southeast Asia, with potentially serious consequences for the environment, the economy and food security across Thailand and the wider Asean region.

In general, El Niño refers to unusually warm sea-surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific, which can disrupt weather patterns around the world. Stronger El Niño events tend to bring hotter and drier conditions to parts of Southeast Asia. While media and some commentators use the term “super El Niño” for exceptionally strong events, official agencies are presently signalling rising El Niño odds rather than confirming such an outcome.