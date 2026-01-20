NOAA issues G4 solar storm alert; power and satellites may be affected

Geomagnetic storm intensity scale (G1–G5)

G5 (Extreme): Widespread damage to voltage-control and protection systems; power-grid collapse or prolonged outages possible; spacecraft may suffer severe charging and major communication/control problems; very large currents in pipelines; HF radio may fail; auroras may reach magnetic latitude 40°.

G4 (Severe): Widespread problems possible in voltage-control systems; spacecraft surface charging and communication/attitude-control issues; currents in pipelines; auroras may reach magnetic latitude 45°; intermittent HF radio disruption.

G3 (Strong): Power-system voltage irregularities but generally manageable; satellite component charging and possible attitude-control issues; intermittent low-frequency radio problems; auroras may reach magnetic latitude 50°.

G2 (Moderate): Voltage issues at high latitudes; prolonged events may damage transformers; satellite orientation may be affected, but typically controllable; HF signals may weaken at high latitudes; auroras may reach magnetic latitude 55°.

G1 (Minor): Small power-grid voltage fluctuations; migratory animals using Earth’s magnetic field may be affected; auroras at high latitudes.