NOAA issues G4 solar storm alert; power and satellites may be affected

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a warning for Tuesday (January 20) of a severe geomagnetic storm (G4), describing it as the third strongest event of its kind since records began in 1976.
The Thai Astronomical Society said this geomagnetic storm does not affect people living in Thailand.
The society said the storm is linked to an X-class solar flare (X1.9) on January 18, which ejected a large coronal mass ejection (CME) directed at Earth at speeds of more than 1,000 kilometres per second.
G5 (Extreme): Widespread damage to voltage-control and protection systems; power-grid collapse or prolonged outages possible; spacecraft may suffer severe charging and major communication/control problems; very large currents in pipelines; HF radio may fail; auroras may reach magnetic latitude 40°.
G4 (Severe): Widespread problems possible in voltage-control systems; spacecraft surface charging and communication/attitude-control issues; currents in pipelines; auroras may reach magnetic latitude 45°; intermittent HF radio disruption.
G3 (Strong): Power-system voltage irregularities but generally manageable; satellite component charging and possible attitude-control issues; intermittent low-frequency radio problems; auroras may reach magnetic latitude 50°.
G2 (Moderate): Voltage issues at high latitudes; prolonged events may damage transformers; satellite orientation may be affected, but typically controllable; HF signals may weaken at high latitudes; auroras may reach magnetic latitude 55°.
G1 (Minor): Small power-grid voltage fluctuations; migratory animals using Earth’s magnetic field may be affected; auroras at high latitudes.