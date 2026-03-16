Commerce Ministry maps 2026 export strategy; Middle East impact seen limited, trade posts open logistics war room

Natthapong Senanarong, Director of the Trade Promotion Office in Tel Aviv, Israel, said that the conflict was initially expected to end within two weeks, but it is now predicted that the war will not be resolved easily.

Even so, daily life in the area is continuing with caution. People are still able to go out to shop and carry on as usual, thanks to the country’s strict and robust civil-defence system.

Israel has extensive public shelter coverage, with shelters spread roughly every 1-5 square kilometres, especially in Tel Aviv. Residents use a Home Front Command application linked to mobile operating systems, which provides advance warning about 1.5 to 2 minutes before missiles arrive, ensuring everyone knows exactly where to take shelter.

At present, Israel is able to intercept as many as 95% of missiles launched from Iran and Lebanon. As a result, the number of injuries and deaths is clearly lower than on the Iranian side, despite Israel’s smaller territory and the heavy volume of missile fire.

Regarding the safety of more than 70,000 Thais in Israel, most remain confident in Israeli safety measures. The latest figures from the embassy’s registration for evacuation show fewer than 100 people have registered, indicating that most Thais are choosing to remain, so long as they strictly follow official guidance.

He added that more than half of the images, videos and situation updates shared on social media are fake news, and urged the public to be cautious and verify information through reliable sources. Developments going forward will need to be monitored closely.

On the impact, Natthapong said the direct effect on Thai exports to the Middle East is limited, as the region accounts for only a small share of total trade value. The greater concern is the knock-on impact from surging energy prices and volatility in logistics costs, which would inevitably add pressure to the cost of living and production costs in Thailand.

For Thai products in the Israeli market, essential goods such as rice and food remain in high demand and are less affected than luxury items. Israel focuses on exporting intangible assets such as software and technology, and therefore still relies heavily on imports of consumer goods.

He said the key factor determining how severe the situation becomes is whether the war drags on beyond normal inventory reserve periods. If it does, businesses will be forced to adjust shipping routes and absorb progressively higher costs.

Total trade between Thailand and Israel is currently about US$1.2 billion per year, with Thai exports to Israel at around US$800 million per year. Thailand runs a trade surplus of roughly US$300-400 million per year.