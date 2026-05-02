AI arms race heats up – Pentagon taps seven tech giants, sidelines Anthropic

The Pentagon has reached agreements with seven major technology companies to deploy advanced artificial intelligence tools across the US Defence Department’s classified networks, marking a significant expansion of AI use inside the American military.



The companies included in the agreements are SpaceX, OpenAI, Google, NVIDIA, Reflection AI, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services. Their technologies will be integrated into secret and top-secret network environments, giving US defence personnel broader access to AI systems for sensitive military work.





The move is intended to strengthen the Pentagon’s ability to use AI in complex defence operations, including planning, logistics and other functions that require faster decision-making across large military systems.

However, Anthropic was not included in the latest round of agreements. The company has been in a legal and policy dispute with the Pentagon over restrictions on how its AI tools may be used by the military. Earlier this year, the Defence Department labelled Anthropic a supply-chain risk and barred its products from use by the Pentagon and its contractors.