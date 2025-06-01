Pentagon chief tells Asian allies: Raise defence spending to 5% of GDP like Europe

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth reassured allies that the Indo-Pacific remains the US's “priority theatre” in his address on May 31 at the 22nd Shangri-La Dialogue, a leading security and defence forum focused on the Asia-Pacific.

With nations taking ownership of their defence, the Pentagon chief said this would in turn boost the collective effort to deal with the “threat” of China’s quest for “hegemonic power in Asia”.