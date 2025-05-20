UK strikes EU trade and defence reset in 'new era' for relations

On fishing, British and EU vessels will have access to each other's waters for 12 years - removing one of the UK's strongest hands in any future talks - in return for a permanent reduction in paperwork and border checks that had prevented small food producers from exporting to Europe.

In return, Britain has agreed to the outline of a limited scheme to let young EU and British people live and work in each other's territories for periods, with the details to be hammered out in future, and it is discussing participation in the Erasmus+ student exchange programme.

The agreement was denounced by the opposition Conservative Party, which was in power when Britain left the bloc and spent years negotiating the original divorce deal, which said Britain would now have to accept EU rules.

Nigel Farage, head of the right-wing, pro-Brexit Reform UK party, called the deal an "abject surrender - the end of the fishing industry". The Scottish Fishermen's Federation called it a "horror show" because EU fishermen will be able to access British waters for far longer than had been expected.

IMPROVING RELATIONS

Chris Curtis, a Labour member of parliament, said the deal would correct some of the problems created by the Conservatives' original deal agreed after Brexit and said he believed most people wanted improved relations.

"It is very easy to pretend that there are no tradeoffs, that you can get everything you want, and you don't have to give anything away, but that is clearly baloney," he told Reuters.

Britain's vote to leave the EU in a historic referendum in 2016 revealed a country that was badly divided over everything from migration and sovereignty of power to culture and trade.

It helped trigger one of the most tumultuous periods in British political history, with five prime ministers in office before Starmer arrived last July, and poisoned relations with Brussels.

Polls show a majority of Britons now regret the vote, although they do not want to rejoin. Farage, who campaigned for Brexit for decades, now leads in opinion polls in Britain, giving Starmer limited room for manoeuvre.

But collaboration between Britain and European powers over Ukraine and Trump has rebuilt trust.

Rather than seek a full return to a pillar of the EU, such as the single market, for fear of angering Brexit voters, Starmer sought to negotiate better market access in some areas - a move that is often rejected by the EU as "cherry picking" of EU benefits without the obligations of membership.

Removing red tape on food trade required Britain to accept EU oversight on standards, but Starmer will argue that it is worth it to grow the economy and cut food prices. Trade experts said breaking the taboo of EU oversight for something that would benefit small companies and farmers was good politics.

Despite the agreement, Britain's economy will remain significantly different from before it left the bloc. Brexit cost London's financial centre thousands of jobs, has weighed on the sector's output and reduced its tax contributions, studies show.

($1 = 0.8958 euros)

($1 = 0.7464 pounds)

Reuters