Myanmar defence chief, Russian deputy Minister discuss on military technologies

As Deputy Prime Minister and Union Minister for Defence General Maung Maung Aye, together with Deputy Minister for Defence of the Russian Federation Colonel General Alexander Fomin, arrived at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Minister for Defence Andrey Belousov and officials of the Russian Federation welcomed them.
The Union Minister, alongside the Russian Minister for Defence and Defence Ministers from foreign countries, laid a wreath at the Tomb.
In the afternoon, the Union Minister held a meeting with Deputy Minister for Defence of the Russian Federation Colonel General Alexander Fomin at the Plaza Garden Hotel in Moscow. The meeting was also attended by the delegation members of the Union Minister.
The Union Minister said that he was grateful for the substantial assistance received from Russia in response to the severe Mandalay earthquake in Myanmar, including the deployment of emergency rescue teams, medical teams, and the provision of humanitarian aid such as medicines.
They also exchanged views on ongoing cooperation between Ministries of Defence of both countries, two armed forces between the two countries, and defence sector, further promotion of cooperation in military technologies between the two countries, measures of military scholarship students, and a plan to widen the scope of cooperation in defence and security measures between the two countries.
