Singapore PM Vows to Protect Workers Amid AI Surge and Global Volatility

As Middle East tensions and rapid automation threaten the labour market, Lawrence Wong pledges robust social safety nets and a focus on reskilling.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has issued a sobering call for national resilience, warning that Singapore must navigate a "perfect storm" of rapid technological disruption and heightening geopolitical instability.

Delivering his May Day address on 1 May, Wong struck a balance between economic pragmatism and social compassion.

He cautioned that the breakneck speed of Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration would render certain roles obsolete faster than in previous industrial shifts.

However, he offered a firm commitment to the nation’s workforce, stating: "We may not be able to protect every job, but we will protect every worker."

