US-Iran ceasefire puts Trump war powers deadline in dispute

A senior official in President Donald Trump’s administration said Thursday (April 30) that the US-Iran ceasefire that took effect in early April has “terminated” hostilities between the two countries under the War Powers Resolution, as a congressional deadline approached.

The assessment means Trump was unlikely to change the direction of the Iran war before Friday’s deadline, when he was required either to end the conflict, seek congressional approval, or justify more time.

“For War Powers Resolution purposes, the hostilities that began on Saturday, February 28, have terminated,” the official said, explaining the administration’s position.