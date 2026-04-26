Trump safe after White House correspondents’ dinner scare

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were rushed out of the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner by Secret Service agents on Saturday night (April 25) after loud bangs were heard.
During the event at the Washington Hilton hotel in Washington, DC, several gunshots were reportedly heard. Security officers immediately escorted Trump and his wife, Vice President JD Vance and all senior officials out of the area.
The incident caused panic inside the dinner venue. Attendees immediately stopped talking after the noises were heard, while some people screamed: “Get down, get down!”
Hundreds of guests dived under tables as Secret Service officers in combat gear ran into the dining room. Trump and the first lady had bent down behind the dais before being hurried out by Secret Service officers.
Many of the 2,600 attendees took cover, while waiters fled towards the front of the dining hall.
The US Secret Service, together with the Metropolitan Police Department, launched an urgent investigation into the incident. One male suspect has since been taken into custody.
Trump later posted after the incident:
“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we ‘LET THE SHOW GO ON’ but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement.”
“They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again.”