Trump safe after White House correspondents’ dinner scare

Many of the 2,600 attendees took cover, while waiters fled towards the front of the dining hall.

The US Secret Service, together with the Metropolitan Police Department, launched an urgent investigation into the incident. One male suspect has since been taken into custody.

Trump later posted after the incident:

“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we ‘LET THE SHOW GO ON’ but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement.”

“They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again.”