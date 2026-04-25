Iran prepares offer as Trump extends ceasefire and pushes for ‘best deal’

Iran is preparing to present a proposal aimed at meeting US demands, as diplomatic efforts intensify alongside a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East conflict.

US President Donald Trump said Tehran is expected to make an offer that could satisfy Washington’s key conditions, including curbs on its nuclear programme and ensuring the free flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

Talks are set to resume in Islamabad, with US envoys and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expected to take part, although Washington has acknowledged uncertainty over the exact content of Iran’s proposal and the cohesion of its leadership.