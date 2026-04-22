Oil shock from war hits tourism as ATTA warns China flights to Thailand may fall 30%

Thailand’s tourism industry is beginning to feel the strain from the war in the Middle East, with soaring oil prices pushing up airline costs and prompting some Chinese carriers to scale back international flights.

Thanapol Cheewarattanaporn, president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), said the current conflict had already started affecting Chinese airlines, some of which were gradually reducing international services during the 2026 summer flight schedule as fuel costs rose directly with oil prices.





Thailand, which continues to rely heavily on the Chinese tourist market, is inevitably being affected by the situation, he said.

“Earlier, we expected flights from China to Thailand to continue increasing in line with the recovery in Chinese tourist demand,” Thanapol said. “But under the current situation, the volume of flights on Thailand-China routes is now expected to fall by 30% from normal levels.”

He said the uncertainty surrounding the Middle East war was now a key concern for private tourism operators, as it had driven global oil prices significantly higher and was directly affecting the aviation and tourism industries.