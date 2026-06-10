New Bangkok city plan set to boost high-rise projects in Thonburi

The drafting of Bangkok’s new comprehensive city plan, the fourth revision, is expected to take effect around late 2027 and bring major changes to land-use rules in several areas.

The changes are expected to benefit landowners and developers by increasing land values and allowing more intensive development in line with rising land prices. While northern and eastern Bangkok are seeing significant changes, Thonburi, or the capital’s western and southern zones, is also set to benefit from future development.

The key driver is the expansion of several electric rail lines across these areas. Bangkok’s new comprehensive city plan is therefore being adjusted to align land use with the government’s infrastructure investment.

One of the clearest changes is the major rezoning of some areas from green-and-white diagonal zones, or land reserved for rural conservation and agriculture, into brown zones for high-density residential use and red zones for commercial use.

The changes are designed to support new electric rail networks, turning locations such as Taling Chan, Thawi Watthana, Bang Khae, Rat Burana and Chom Thong into promising areas for future urban expansion.

The major land-use changes in western and southern Bangkok under the draft new city plan include the following key points.