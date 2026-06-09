Bangkok named world’s No.2 food city in Time Out 2026 ranking

Bangkok has been named the world’s second-best city for food in Time Out’s Best Cities for Food 2026 ranking, strengthening the Thai capital’s status as one of the world’s leading culinary destinations.
The ranking placed Lima, Peru, in first place, followed by Bangkok, Mexico City, London and Barcelona in the top five. Time Out said the list was based on the views of more than 24,000 city residents worldwide, combined with input from more than 100 Time Out editors and cultural experts.
Time Out praised Bangkok for a food scene that stretches from street stalls and late-night local dishes to a new generation of Thai fine dining.
The report said Bangkok feels especially exciting because of a revival in street food, the rise of contemporary Thai restaurants and the growth of new dining districts such as Song Wat Road and Talat Noi. It also highlighted Southern Thai restaurant Sorn, which became the first restaurant in Thailand to receive three Michelin stars.
According to Time Out, 66% of locals said eating out in Bangkok is affordable, while 81% rated the city highly for food quality and diversity. Bangkok also received an 80% score from Time Out’s expert panel, reinforcing its place near the top of the global ranking.
Time Out said the ranking was calculated from 70% local sentiment and 30% expert evaluation, using five main pillars: restaurant quality, affordability, food and grocery shopping, how locals describe their city, and expert assessment of each city’s 2026 food scene.
The publication said only the highest-scoring city in each country was included in the final ranking to ensure global representation.
Time Out’s top 20 food cities for 2026
1. Lima, Peru
2. Bangkok, Thailand
3. Mexico City, Mexico
4. London, United Kingdom
5. Barcelona, Spain
6. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
7. Melbourne, Australia
8. Beijing, China
9. Athens, Greece
10. Lisbon, Portugal
11. Cape Town, South Africa
12. Osaka, Japan
13. Bengaluru, India
14. Naples, Italy
15. New York City, United States
16. Hong Kong, Hong Kong
17. Buenos Aires, Argentina
18. Marseille, France
19. Copenhagen, Denmark
20. Medellín, Colombia
The full top 20 shows a broad mix of Asian, European, Latin American, African and North American destinations, with Bangkok ranking ahead of several long-established food capitals including London, Barcelona, Osaka, Naples, New York City and Hong Kong.
Bangkok’s second-place ranking gives Thailand another opportunity to promote food tourism, especially among travellers seeking both affordable local dishes and high-end dining experiences.
The recognition also comes as Bangkok’s dining scene continues to diversify, with traditional street food, regional Thai cuisine, modern restaurants, cafés and design-led dining areas all contributing to the city’s global appeal.
For Thailand’s tourism industry, the result strengthens Bangkok’s image not only as a shopping and cultural destination, but also as a world-class city for food lovers.