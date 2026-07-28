Plan B Illuminates Bangkok Historic Landmark with Royal Tribute

Plan B Media transforms the newly renovated Sathit Thai Chayo Building with projection mapping to mark His Majesty the King’s birthday.

Thai out-of-home media giant Plan B Media Public Company Limited is inviting the public to experience a digital art spectacle in the capital, celebrating the birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua.

Titled “Preserve, Maintain, and Extend: Towards the Light of the Future", the immersive art display transforms the exterior of the historic Sathit Thai Chayo Building on Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue into a vibrant canvas using state-of-the-art projection mapping, digital artwork, and dynamic lighting.

The exhibition explores the theme of continuity and progress, using light and imagery to connect Thailand’s heritage with its modern aspirations.

The location itself holds significant cultural heritage: the newly restored Sathit Thai Chayo Building, situated near Phan Fa Lilat Bridge, has been carefully revitalised to preserve its classic architectural character while stepping into a modern role as a cultural backdrop.

