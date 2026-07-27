Bangkok Marks Royal Birthday with Heritage Fair and Free Healthcare

MONDAY, JULY 27, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Bangkok Marks Royal Birthday with Heritage Fair and Free Healthcare

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration invites residents to Rattanakosin Island for cultural festivities, free health checks, and mobile vet care

  • Bangkok is celebrating the King's birthday with a "River of Life Under the Royal Grace" heritage festival on Rattanakosin Island from July 24-31.
  • The event provides free public health services for residents, including complimentary health checks, blood pressure screenings, and basic medical consultations.
  • A mobile veterinary clinic is also on-site offering free pet care, such as sterilisation, rabies vaccinations, and microchipping.

 

 

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration invites residents to Rattanakosin Island for cultural festivities, free health checks, and mobile vet care.

 

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is inviting residents and visitors to explore historic Rattanakosin Island as part of the “River of Life Under the Royal Grace” festival, held to mark His Majesty the King's Birthday on 28 July.

 

Bangkok Marks Royal Birthday with Heritage Fair and Free Healthcare

 

Running from 24 to 31 July 2026, the festival combines cultural sightseeing along historic canals with free public health and veterinary services.

 

Organisers from the Royal Initiative Projects Steering Committee aim to provide visitors with a holistic day out that offers peace of mind alongside cultural heritage.
 

 

 

Bangkok Marks Royal Birthday with Heritage Fair and Free Healthcare


Free Public Healthcare Along Khlong Lot

Visitors strolling through the walking streets around Khlong Lot, Wat Ratchanatda, and Trok Sake can access a designated healthcare zone.

 

Medical teams will be on hand to offer complimentary health checks, blood pressure screenings, basic consultations, prescription dispensing, and first-aid wound care.

 

A blood donation drive is also running nearby, allowing festivalgoers to contribute to emergency hospital reserves while enjoying the historic city district.
 

 

 

Bangkok Marks Royal Birthday with Heritage Fair and Free Healthcare

 


At Mahakan Fort Park, the BMA's Health Department is hosting a mobile veterinary clinic providing free care for domestic pets:

 

Pet Sterilisation: Available on 25 and 26 July (08:00–16:00, capped at 100 pets per day). Pets must be at least six months old and fasted for 8–10 hours prior to treatment.

 

Rabies Vaccinations: Operating from 26 to 31 July (08:00–20:00, capped at 300 pets per day for dogs and cats aged three months and above).

 

Microchipping: Available from 26 to 31 July (08:00–20:00, capped at 400 pets per day).

 

All veterinary and health services are offered on a first-come, first-served basis via on-site registration.

 

Bangkok Marks Royal Birthday with Heritage Fair and Free Healthcare

 

The Nation Editorial Team

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy