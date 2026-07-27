Bangkok Marks Royal Birthday with Heritage Fair and Free Healthcare

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration invites residents to Rattanakosin Island for cultural festivities, free health checks, and mobile vet care.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is inviting residents and visitors to explore historic Rattanakosin Island as part of the “River of Life Under the Royal Grace” festival, held to mark His Majesty the King's Birthday on 28 July.

Running from 24 to 31 July 2026, the festival combines cultural sightseeing along historic canals with free public health and veterinary services.

Organisers from the Royal Initiative Projects Steering Committee aim to provide visitors with a holistic day out that offers peace of mind alongside cultural heritage.

