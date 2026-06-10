Thai gold prices end THB2,450 lower after 38 daily revisions

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10, 2026
Thai gold prices end THB2,450 lower after 38 daily revisions

The Gold Traders Association announced 38 price revisions on Wednesday (June 10, 2026), while gold spot stood at US$4,165.00 an ounce.

Gold prices on Wednesday (June 10, 2026) saw severe volatility throughout the day, with the Gold Traders Association announcing 38 successive price revisions before the latest market close at 5.11pm, when prices fell sharply.

The decline totalled THB2,450 compared with the previous day’s gold price, prompting investors and consumers to monitor the situation closely.

Latest gold buying and selling prices (38th announcement)

Thai gold prices end THB2,450 lower after 38 daily revisions

According to the 38th price announcement, which was today’s closing price, the details for 96.5% gold bullion and gold jewellery were as follows:

Gold jewellery

Buying: THB63,459.76 per baht-weight
Selling: THB65,750.00 per baht-weight

Gold bullion

  • Buying: THB64,750.00 per baht-weight
  • Selling: THB64,950.00 per baht-weight

World gold price (Gold Spot)

  • Stood at US$4,165.00 per ounce

Thai gold prices end THB2,450 lower after 38 daily revisions

Analysing the volatility: what caused 38 revisions

The frequent movement and 38 price revisions in today’s gold price were due to two main factors:

  • The global gold price (Gold Spot), which saw profit-taking selling and fell sharply in world markets
  • The baht: movements in the baht against the US dollar directly affected minute-by-minute calculations of gold bullion prices in Thailand

Those wishing to buy or sell gold during this period are advised to follow announcements from the Gold Traders Association in real time, as the market remains highly volatile.

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