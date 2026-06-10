Thai gold prices end THB2,450 lower after 38 daily revisions

Gold prices on Wednesday (June 10, 2026) saw severe volatility throughout the day, with the Gold Traders Association announcing 38 successive price revisions before the latest market close at 5.11pm, when prices fell sharply.
The decline totalled THB2,450 compared with the previous day’s gold price, prompting investors and consumers to monitor the situation closely.
Latest gold buying and selling prices (38th announcement)
According to the 38th price announcement, which was today’s closing price, the details for 96.5% gold bullion and gold jewellery were as follows:
Gold jewellery
Buying: THB63,459.76 per baht-weight
Selling: THB65,750.00 per baht-weight
Gold bullion
World gold price (Gold Spot)
The frequent movement and 38 price revisions in today’s gold price were due to two main factors:
Those wishing to buy or sell gold during this period are advised to follow announcements from the Gold Traders Association in real time, as the market remains highly volatile.