Thailand gains ground in regional AI supply-chain race

Thailand has secured a place in several critical parts of the global artificial-intelligence supply chain, with its electronics industry producing equipment used in data-centre power, cooling, optical communications, networking, servers and data storage.

The country does not manufacture the most advanced processors used to train AI models. Its factories, however, supply or assemble much of the infrastructure needed to connect, power and cool those chips and store the data they process.

Companies with relevant operations in Thailand include Delta Electronics, Fabrinet, Celestica, Cal-Comp Electronics, Western Digital, Seagate Technology, Lumentum, Coherent, Quanta Computer and Schneider Electric. Their activities place Thailand across several sections of the AI hardware chain rather than tying it to a single product.

The expansion of AI computing has increased demand not only for semiconductors but also for high-density electrical systems, liquid cooling, optical components, network switches, server assembly and storage equipment.

Power and cooling support denser computing

AI servers require large amounts of electricity and produce considerably more heat than conventional computing systems, increasing demand for power-conversion and thermal-management equipment.

Delta Electronics supplies power and cooling products for data centres, including equipment designed for high-density servers and liquid-cooled installations.

Schneider Electric operates in the same broader market through data-centre power management, automation and cooling systems.