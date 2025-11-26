Cloud drives AI to transform Thailand’s economy: True leads in smart infrastructure

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 26, 2025

It is highlighted that AI cannot grow without Cloud infrastructure for data processing and management. The integration of Data and AI is expected to have a massive economic impact, with potential GDP growth of 1.5-2.5%.

Teeradet Dumrongbhalasitr, Chief Executive Officer of the Corporate Business Group at True Corporation, spoke at POSTTODAY THAILAND SMART CITY 2026 during the session titled "Data Centre – Transforming the Country," on November 26, at Dusit Thani Hotel, Bangkok. 

He emphasised that Cloud technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will serve as the foundation for innovation, enhancing Thailand’s potential in the new economy. He highlighted that a strong digital infrastructure is a “critical factor” in reshaping Thailand.

Cloud: The Key Infrastructure for AI Growth

Teeradet noted that AI cannot grow without the necessary data processing infrastructure like Cloud, stating clearly, “Without Cloud, there is no AI.” 

Even for this presentation, AI was used to create the slides, with Cloud technology supporting the backend systems.

Over the past 10 years, connectivity technology has advanced rapidly, from AR and IoT to real-time systems and automation solutions. Thai businesses are entering the era of Autonomous Systems and Digital Green, where data is the main driver. AI and Cloud, therefore, need to evolve together as the essential infrastructure.

Economic and social impact: Increase in GDP, cost reduction, and enhancement of government services

The economic and social impacts of using data and AI to drive change include:

  • GDP growth by 1.5%–2.5%
  • Operational cost reduction by 47–50% (in some industries)
  • SMEs reducing costs by 40–60%
  • Increased public access to government services by 15–20%

These figures underscore the urgent need for intelligent technology to elevate the country’s standards.

True’s Role: Nation’s Enabler with Intelligent Infrastructure

True is laying the groundwork for high-quality connectivity, particularly 5G, which is crucial for data processing in the AI era. True is also pushing forward with the “Intelligent One” platform to create a Single View of Citizen or Hyper-Personalisation to address specific public and private sector service needs.

This concept will connect all data systems and create valuable insights to support policy and business decisions.

Case Study: Data Saves Lives

Cloud and AI technologies have been put into practice in real-world situations, such as assisting flood victims in Hat Yai. The use of:

  • Geo-location data in near real-time through the signal network
  • Helping officials quickly access high-risk areas
  • AI is analysing population data to plan targeted relief efforts

These examples demonstrate how technology can immediately deliver humanitarian results.

Vision for Enhancing National Capability through Technology

Teeradet concluded that True aims to be a key player in creating intelligent infrastructure for citizens, businesses, and the public sector, enabling full potential use of data.

Cloud serves as a strong foundation with unlimited capacity, while AI acts as the intelligent brain that makes buildings function efficiently. Together, building a robust digital infrastructure will lead Thailand to a future of global competitiveness in the economy, quality of life, and technological security.

