Cloud drives AI to transform Thailand’s economy: True leads in smart infrastructure

Teeradet Dumrongbhalasitr, Chief Executive Officer of the Corporate Business Group at True Corporation, spoke at POSTTODAY THAILAND SMART CITY 2026 during the session titled "Data Centre – Transforming the Country," on November 26, at Dusit Thani Hotel, Bangkok.
He emphasised that Cloud technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will serve as the foundation for innovation, enhancing Thailand’s potential in the new economy. He highlighted that a strong digital infrastructure is a “critical factor” in reshaping Thailand.
Teeradet noted that AI cannot grow without the necessary data processing infrastructure like Cloud, stating clearly, “Without Cloud, there is no AI.”
Even for this presentation, AI was used to create the slides, with Cloud technology supporting the backend systems.
Over the past 10 years, connectivity technology has advanced rapidly, from AR and IoT to real-time systems and automation solutions. Thai businesses are entering the era of Autonomous Systems and Digital Green, where data is the main driver. AI and Cloud, therefore, need to evolve together as the essential infrastructure.
The economic and social impacts of using data and AI to drive change include:
These figures underscore the urgent need for intelligent technology to elevate the country’s standards.
True is laying the groundwork for high-quality connectivity, particularly 5G, which is crucial for data processing in the AI era. True is also pushing forward with the “Intelligent One” platform to create a Single View of Citizen or Hyper-Personalisation to address specific public and private sector service needs.
This concept will connect all data systems and create valuable insights to support policy and business decisions.
Cloud and AI technologies have been put into practice in real-world situations, such as assisting flood victims in Hat Yai. The use of:
These examples demonstrate how technology can immediately deliver humanitarian results.
Vision for Enhancing National Capability through Technology
Teeradet concluded that True aims to be a key player in creating intelligent infrastructure for citizens, businesses, and the public sector, enabling full potential use of data.
Cloud serves as a strong foundation with unlimited capacity, while AI acts as the intelligent brain that makes buildings function efficiently. Together, building a robust digital infrastructure will lead Thailand to a future of global competitiveness in the economy, quality of life, and technological security.