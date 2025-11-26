Cloud drives AI to transform Thailand’s economy: True leads in smart infrastructure

Teeradet Dumrongbhalasitr, Chief Executive Officer of the Corporate Business Group at True Corporation, spoke at POSTTODAY THAILAND SMART CITY 2026 during the session titled "Data Centre – Transforming the Country," on November 26, at Dusit Thani Hotel, Bangkok.

He emphasised that Cloud technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will serve as the foundation for innovation, enhancing Thailand’s potential in the new economy. He highlighted that a strong digital infrastructure is a “critical factor” in reshaping Thailand.

Cloud: The Key Infrastructure for AI Growth

Teeradet noted that AI cannot grow without the necessary data processing infrastructure like Cloud, stating clearly, “Without Cloud, there is no AI.”

Even for this presentation, AI was used to create the slides, with Cloud technology supporting the backend systems.

Over the past 10 years, connectivity technology has advanced rapidly, from AR and IoT to real-time systems and automation solutions. Thai businesses are entering the era of Autonomous Systems and Digital Green, where data is the main driver. AI and Cloud, therefore, need to evolve together as the essential infrastructure.