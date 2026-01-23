DBD busts foreign-funded cannabis farm in Krabi

The Department of Business Development (DBD), in collaboration with several agencies, raided a foreign-funded cannabis farm in Krabi province after uncovering the use of Thai nationals as nominees to conceal foreign ownership. The farm, which operates in a popular tourist area, was found to be violating the Foreign Business Act of 1999.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, Director-General of the Department of Business Development, stated that on January 21, 2026, he had instructed Deputy Director-General Mom Luang Phuthong Thongyai to lead a task force to investigate the illegal foreign ownership of a cannabis farm in the Sai Thai sub-district, Mueang Krabi District. The operation was conducted with the provincial governor, Krabi Police, immigration police, tourism police, and other relevant authorities.

The company was registered in March 2023, initially under 100% Thai ownership. However, the shareholder structure was later changed, with an Israeli national becoming a director and shareholder, alongside Thai nationals. The capital was increased from 4 million THB to 6 million THB, with the company stating its purpose as the production, sale, export, and processing of controlled herbs for trade. Financial records for 2026 indicated revenues of 2.39 million THB and net profits of 400,000 THB.