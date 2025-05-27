Govt to amend money laundering law to seize nominees’ assets

Deputy Commerce Minister Napintorn Srisunpang announced on Tuesday that the government plans to amend the Anti-Money Laundering Act to empower authorities to seize assets of unlawful foreign firms using Thai nominees as major shareholders.

New Amendment Bill to Criminalise Use of Thai Nominees and Allow Asset Seizure

Napintorn explained that the amendment bill will classify the use of Thai nominees as a criminal offence under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, with penalties including asset seizure of such firms.

He added that the amendment bill is scheduled to be submitted to the Cabinet for consideration and approval within two months before being forwarded to the House of Representatives.