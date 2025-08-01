Ombudsman urges parliament to close loopholes on foreign nominees

Songsak further mentioned that some actions have already been initiated, such as submitting the issue to the House of Representatives' legal committee for review, and collaborating with the Department of Lands to amend land laws.

The Ministry of Commerce is working on issuing relevant regulations, and the DBD is developing AI systems to detect risky corporations and track trends in business practices.

Additionally, the Ministry of Commerce is drafting an MOU to exchange data with the Department of Lands and is considering making violations under the Foreign Business Act subject to the Anti-Money Laundering Office's (AMLO) jurisdiction.

In the Cabinet meeting on June 24, the government acknowledged the recommendations and tasked the Ministry of Commerce with coordinating with relevant agencies to expedite progress.

Songsak concluded that the Ombudsman’s office and the legal committee will continue to monitor and push for improvements in key areas, including the introduction of new laws and amendments to existing regulations, to protect the national interest and address the nominee issue effectively.

He also noted additional complaints, including foreign nationals using nominees to purchase coconut shells in several provinces and to open retail stores using illegal labour in areas near Southern Bus Terminal in Bangkok.

Further consultations will be conducted with relevant agencies to address these issues in sectors such as construction, retail, tourism, and law enforcement.

“If the issue of nominees persists, it will have long-term effects on national security, the economy, and society. Thailand must adopt decisive legal measures and efficient mechanisms to resolve this issue seriously,” Songsak concluded.