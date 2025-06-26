Ombudsman Demands Crackdown on Foreign Land Ownership Loophole

Thailand's Ombudsman has formally urged the Prime Minister to launch a swift and decisive crackdown on the widespread use of "nominees" by foreign nationals to illegally acquire land and real estate across the country.

This follows the discovery of extensive land and property holdings by foreigners, sparking concerns about national security and economic stability.

The Cabinet has acknowledged the Ombudsman's findings and recommendations, with a source from Government House revealing that a recent Cabinet meeting confirmed the prevalence of foreigners holding or possessing significant amounts of land and property for commercial purposes through these opaque arrangements.

In response, the Cabinet has appointed the Ministry of Commerce to lead a comprehensive review of the issue.

The Ministry will collaborate with 13 other key agencies, including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Industry, the Board of Investment, the Royal Thai Police, the Anti-Money Laundering Office, the Internal Security Operations Command, and the Bank of Thailand.

