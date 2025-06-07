China trade reliance and grey capital strain Thai economy

Trade between Thailand and China has long played a vital role in shaping the economic landscape of both nations. As the world’s second-largest economy, China accounts for approximately 30% of global trade. Thailand, situated at the heart of Southeast Asia, serves as a regional hub and has fostered strong partnerships with China across multiple sectors.
However, in recent years, Thailand’s economy has faced growing challenges, particularly a persistent trade deficit with China, a surge in Chinese imports affecting local industries, and concerns over “grey capital” Chinese investments potentially impacting long-term economic stability.
According to the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO), Thailand has consistently recorded a widening trade deficit with China. In 2013, the deficit stood at US$10.494 billion. By 2024, it had ballooned to over US$45.364 billion.
In 2024, total bilateral trade between Thailand and China reached US$115.851 billion—a 10.3% increase from the previous year. Despite the growth, Thailand's trade deficit with China rose by 23.8%. The main contributors to the deficit were high-value imports such as machinery and electrical equipment, while Thailand’s primary exports to China remained low-value items, particularly agricultural products.
Although the influx of Chinese goods has provided Thai consumers with a broader selection of affordable products, it has also inflicted serious damage on local businesses across the entire supply chain. Many Thai producers have been unable to compete on price, resulting in widespread closures.
Five Key Reasons Chinese Goods Dominate the Thai Market
The PBO identifies several factors behind the competitiveness of Chinese products in Thailand:
Since mid-2022, the issue of “grey Chinese capital” has become increasingly serious and widely discussed in Thailand. The intensification of China’s domestic anti-corruption campaign has prompted some Chinese nationals engaged in illicit or semi-legal businesses to relocate operations abroad, Thailand being one of the key destinations. The resulting influx of grey capital has had significant economic and social repercussions, including:
Safeguarding the Thai Economy from Chinese Goods and Grey Capital
PBO has issued several recommendations to manage both the flood of Chinese imports and the growing threat of grey Chinese capital:
Thailand’s growing trade deficit with China underscores an overreliance on the Chinese economy, exposing the country to fluctuations in Chinese trade policies. To reduce dependence, Thailand should explore new export markets and focus on developing high-value products, particularly in sectors like machinery and electronics, to offset imports from China.
The surge of cheap, often low-quality Chinese goods has created unfair competition, making it difficult for Thai producers to survive. The government should support domestic innovation and technology development to improve competitiveness. Simultaneously, import quality standards must be tightened to protect local industries and maintain long-term production standards.
The grey capital phenomenon reveals serious weaknesses in law enforcement, such as the use of Thai nominees and the complicity of certain government officials. There is an urgent need for stricter monitoring and legal action. Crucially, a clear distinction must be made between legitimate Chinese investment and grey capital, ensuring targeted, efficient regulation. Failure to do so may undermine investor confidence and damage the credibility of Thailand’s economic system.