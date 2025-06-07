China trade reliance and grey capital strain Thai economy

Trade between Thailand and China has long played a vital role in shaping the economic landscape of both nations. As the world’s second-largest economy, China accounts for approximately 30% of global trade. Thailand, situated at the heart of Southeast Asia, serves as a regional hub and has fostered strong partnerships with China across multiple sectors.

However, in recent years, Thailand’s economy has faced growing challenges, particularly a persistent trade deficit with China, a surge in Chinese imports affecting local industries, and concerns over “grey capital” Chinese investments potentially impacting long-term economic stability.

According to the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO), Thailand has consistently recorded a widening trade deficit with China. In 2013, the deficit stood at US$10.494 billion. By 2024, it had ballooned to over US$45.364 billion.

In 2024, total bilateral trade between Thailand and China reached US$115.851 billion—a 10.3% increase from the previous year. Despite the growth, Thailand's trade deficit with China rose by 23.8%. The main contributors to the deficit were high-value imports such as machinery and electrical equipment, while Thailand’s primary exports to China remained low-value items, particularly agricultural products.

Although the influx of Chinese goods has provided Thai consumers with a broader selection of affordable products, it has also inflicted serious damage on local businesses across the entire supply chain. Many Thai producers have been unable to compete on price, resulting in widespread closures.