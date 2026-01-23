Phiphat orders maximum safety after crane accidents cause revealed

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, addressed the preliminary findings of investigations into two significant crane accidents: one on the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail project in Sikhiu, Nakhon Ratchasima on January 14, 2026, and the other on Rama II Road during the construction of the M82 highway on January 15, 2026. The accidents caused severe concerns over public safety during travel.

Phiphat outlined immediate measures to ensure maximum safety, including 100% traffic closures in construction zones and complete oversight on the use of cranes and equipment. He emphasized that no construction should take place above active roadways or rail lines without halting all traffic. Furthermore, the Ministry of Transport will be enhancing the engineering inspection system by implementing real-time structural health monitoring to prevent further accidents.

The minister confirmed that the government would take decisive legal actions against those responsible, both criminally and civilly. He stated that there would be zero tolerance for negligence, with contractors involved in the incidents being replaced by internationally recognised specialists. A review of the engineering structures and systems involved in the incidents is already underway.

Additionally, Phiphat announced a reform of contract standards and oversight procedures for future construction projects, ensuring that safety measures are a key contractual requirement. Contractors failing to comply with these safety standards will face immediate contract termination.